4917 Ebensburg Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Tampa Palms Pool Home - You are viewing a spacious Tampa Palms home that boasts vaulted ceilings, fans, and tile throughout. Not to mention the stainless appliances, 3-car garage, pool, pond view, in-home washer/dryer, and much more. Pest control, lawn service, and pool care are all provided. This worry free home is also close to major roadways and shopping centers providing direct access to all community amenities. Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long!



(RLNE5665744)