Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4910 W MCELROY AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

4910 W MCELROY AVENUE

4910 Mc Elroy Avenue · (813) 447-8454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4910 Mc Elroy Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos are staged with model pics to show space. Brand new townhouse next door to Westshore Marina District. Could be rented short term. Unit has 9'4" ceilings with 8ft solid doors, 4ft wide staircases, 12ft high ceilings in garage with 8ft tall garage doors allowing those tall vehicles making this unit feel like a custom built single family home. Private patios 8' x 24' for outside living. Smartly designed floor plan starts with private bedroom/bath or office above flood level. Up a few steps to the open floor plan with large living room, dining room and spacious kitchen and outside patio. Iron railing keeps elegant and open view of staircases. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, solid wood cabinets, smooth cook-top stove w/ hood, dishwasher and pantry. 1/2 bath on second floor is private and out of the way. Top floor has large master bathroom with onsuite bathroom and 3rd bedroom has private bath. Solid built concrete block with steel frame. BayLife Homes is the newest private gated community next door to Westshore Marina District, mixed-use community which includes a host of upcoming 250,00 feet of charming retail shops (DuckWeed) and provides convenient shopping, 6 restaurants, hotel and office space coming. Walk to the public boating launch for boating, kayaking or paddle boarding. To be constructed: jogging Trail that will eventually tied into Friendship trial and a waterfront boardwalk, waterfront views, three beautifully designed park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE have any available units?
4910 W MCELROY AVENUE has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE have?
Some of 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4910 W MCELROY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4910 W MCELROY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
