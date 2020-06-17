4910 W MCELROY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Photos are staged with model pics to show space. Brand new townhouse next door to Westshore Marina District. Could be rented short term. Unit has 9'4" ceilings with 8ft solid doors, 4ft wide staircases, 12ft high ceilings in garage with 8ft tall garage doors allowing those tall vehicles making this unit feel like a custom built single family home. Private patios 8' x 24' for outside living. Smartly designed floor plan starts with private bedroom/bath or office above flood level. Up a few steps to the open floor plan with large living room, dining room and spacious kitchen and outside patio. Iron railing keeps elegant and open view of staircases. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, solid wood cabinets, smooth cook-top stove w/ hood, dishwasher and pantry. 1/2 bath on second floor is private and out of the way. Top floor has large master bathroom with onsuite bathroom and 3rd bedroom has private bath. Solid built concrete block with steel frame. BayLife Homes is the newest private gated community next door to Westshore Marina District, mixed-use community which includes a host of upcoming 250,00 feet of charming retail shops (DuckWeed) and provides convenient shopping, 6 restaurants, hotel and office space coming. Walk to the public boating launch for boating, kayaking or paddle boarding. To be constructed: jogging Trail that will eventually tied into Friendship trial and a waterfront boardwalk, waterfront views, three beautifully designed park.