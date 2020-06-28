All apartments in Tampa
4902 W Gandy Blvd
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4902 W Gandy Blvd

4902 W Gandy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4902 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated South Tampa Condo In Prime Location - Property Id: 148767

Anybody looking for a small or affordable rental in South Tampa?! I have a completely updated condo on the first floor featuring tile throughout, new paint, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom PLUS new cabinets and a new bathroom vanity. This condo also has its own private washer & dryer hookups inside,large walk in closet, and a private balcony off the master bedroom. There is one assigned parking spot in for this condo & there is also a community pool available to the residents.

$1,100 Month (Includes Water)
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148767p
Property Id 148767

(RLNE5102839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 W Gandy Blvd have any available units?
4902 W Gandy Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4902 W Gandy Blvd have?
Some of 4902 W Gandy Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 W Gandy Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4902 W Gandy Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 W Gandy Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 W Gandy Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4902 W Gandy Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4902 W Gandy Blvd offers parking.
Does 4902 W Gandy Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4902 W Gandy Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 W Gandy Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4902 W Gandy Blvd has a pool.
Does 4902 W Gandy Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4902 W Gandy Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 W Gandy Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 W Gandy Blvd has units with dishwashers.
