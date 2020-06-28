4902 W Gandy Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated South Tampa Condo In Prime Location - Property Id: 148767



Anybody looking for a small or affordable rental in South Tampa?! I have a completely updated condo on the first floor featuring tile throughout, new paint, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom PLUS new cabinets and a new bathroom vanity. This condo also has its own private washer & dryer hookups inside,large walk in closet, and a private balcony off the master bedroom. There is one assigned parking spot in for this condo & there is also a community pool available to the residents.



$1,100 Month (Includes Water)

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148767p

Property Id 148767



(RLNE5102839)