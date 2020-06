Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome home!!! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, a beautiful large kitchen and more. Lots of space in this home with large living room, huge extra bonus room, and a dedicated dining space. One large bedroom large enough to accommodate a king size bed upstairs with private bathroom. Kitchen has tons of storage. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Lawn care is not included in the rent (note that lawn is small and easy to care for or inexpensive to hire a service). Move in ready.