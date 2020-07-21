Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking ceiling fan furnished carpet

4733 W Wisconsin Ave Available 07/26/19 Charming 4BD/2BTH Partially Furnished Short Term Rental in South Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!



Location! Location! Location! Check out this 4BD/2BTH South Tampa Charmer close to MacDill, Westshore, and easy access to Downtown Tampa and St Pete Beaches! Owner is military and is on a 6 month deployment. Home will remain partially furnished with lawn care included in the rental rate. Short term lease is ideal for anyone on contract work, traveling nurses, or those between houses. Flexible lease terms from 3-6 months and pets are permitted.**Sorry, no dogs permitted on the aggressive breeds list.** This home features terrazzo flooring throughout, fresh paint, window treatments, ceiling fans, a full size washer/dryer, and a fenced back yard. Please contact the listing agent with questions about your situation as the Owner is flexible and open to most reasonable offers. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Visit us online to schedule a showing!



If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1535946?accessKey=5d9c



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.



(RLNE5044569)