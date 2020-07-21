All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

4733 W Wisconsin Ave

4733 West Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4733 West Wisconsin Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
4733 W Wisconsin Ave Available 07/26/19 Charming 4BD/2BTH Partially Furnished Short Term Rental in South Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!

Location! Location! Location! Check out this 4BD/2BTH South Tampa Charmer close to MacDill, Westshore, and easy access to Downtown Tampa and St Pete Beaches! Owner is military and is on a 6 month deployment. Home will remain partially furnished with lawn care included in the rental rate. Short term lease is ideal for anyone on contract work, traveling nurses, or those between houses. Flexible lease terms from 3-6 months and pets are permitted.**Sorry, no dogs permitted on the aggressive breeds list.** This home features terrazzo flooring throughout, fresh paint, window treatments, ceiling fans, a full size washer/dryer, and a fenced back yard. Please contact the listing agent with questions about your situation as the Owner is flexible and open to most reasonable offers. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Visit us online to schedule a showing!

If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1535946?accessKey=5d9c

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.

(RLNE5044569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 W Wisconsin Ave have any available units?
4733 W Wisconsin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 W Wisconsin Ave have?
Some of 4733 W Wisconsin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 W Wisconsin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4733 W Wisconsin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 W Wisconsin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 W Wisconsin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4733 W Wisconsin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4733 W Wisconsin Ave offers parking.
Does 4733 W Wisconsin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4733 W Wisconsin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 W Wisconsin Ave have a pool?
No, 4733 W Wisconsin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4733 W Wisconsin Ave have accessible units?
No, 4733 W Wisconsin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 W Wisconsin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4733 W Wisconsin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
