on-site laundry walk in closets pool clubhouse some paid utils

4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 Available 07/01/20 2/1 Townhouse in central Tampa - Beautiful 2/1 condo that is centrally located.



Spacious living room with a kitchen that has oak cabinets and built in wine rack. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout!



Move-in ready second floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath, with sizabele storage closet in the unit and walk-in closet in master bedroom.



Well maintained community with immaculate grounds and two pools, clubhouse, and on-site laundry facility.



Great central Tampa location. Close to I-275 and I-4, Dale Mabry, Veterans, St. Joes Hospital, shopping, restaurants, Seminole Heights district and parks nearby



Water, sewer and trash included in rent.



OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone who desires to live in the property longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent. This will allow you to live comfortably. Pay the rent on time, afford your other monthly bills and money for fun.



APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply, Applications can be filled out on our website at www.MakitaRentals.com



No Pets Allowed



