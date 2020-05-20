All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4718 North Michael Court Unit 120

4718 Michael Ct · (813) 294-1970
Location

4718 Michael Ct, Tampa, FL 33614
St Joseph's Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 Available 07/01/20 2/1 Townhouse in central Tampa - Beautiful 2/1 condo that is centrally located.

Spacious living room with a kitchen that has oak cabinets and built in wine rack. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout!

Move-in ready second floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath, with sizabele storage closet in the unit and walk-in closet in master bedroom.

Well maintained community with immaculate grounds and two pools, clubhouse, and on-site laundry facility.

Great central Tampa location. Close to I-275 and I-4, Dale Mabry, Veterans, St. Joes Hospital, shopping, restaurants, Seminole Heights district and parks nearby

Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone who desires to live in the property longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent. This will allow you to live comfortably. Pay the rent on time, afford your other monthly bills and money for fun.

APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply, Applications can be filled out on our website at www.MakitaRentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2646984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 have any available units?
4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 have?
Some of 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 currently offering any rent specials?
4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 pet-friendly?
No, 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 offer parking?
No, 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 does not offer parking.
Does 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 have a pool?
Yes, 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 has a pool.
Does 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 have accessible units?
No, 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4718 North Michael Court Unit 120 does not have units with dishwashers.
