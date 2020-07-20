4718 GURNET COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Move in an relax -to this tastefully decorate, beautiful and spacious 2-story townhouse just off Westshore Blvd in South Tampa. Located in the Escena townhouse community, within minutes to Macdill AFB, Westshore Mall, Tampa Int'l, and St. Petersburg via Gandy Bridge. You'll have access to a community pool, 1-car garage, and guest parking. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included. The living space boasts gorgeous dark engineered wood floors, and a large dining area. You'll also find a half bath, great for guests while entertaining. Out back is a open patio space to relax on during cool autumn nights. Head upstairs to the split floor plan layout, perfect for your home office.

The master has a walk-in closet with custom shelving, as well as a spacious en-suite bathroom. Windows throughout provide plenty of natural lighting. This townhouse has WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED! Check it out today!