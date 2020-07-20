All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
4718 GURNET COURT
4718 GURNET COURT

4718 Gurnet Court · No Longer Available
Location

4718 Gurnet Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Move in an relax -to this tastefully decorate, beautiful and spacious 2-story townhouse just off Westshore Blvd in South Tampa. Located in the Escena townhouse community, within minutes to Macdill AFB, Westshore Mall, Tampa Int'l, and St. Petersburg via Gandy Bridge. You'll have access to a community pool, 1-car garage, and guest parking. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included. The living space boasts gorgeous dark engineered wood floors, and a large dining area. You'll also find a half bath, great for guests while entertaining. Out back is a open patio space to relax on during cool autumn nights. Head upstairs to the split floor plan layout, perfect for your home office.
The master has a walk-in closet with custom shelving, as well as a spacious en-suite bathroom. Windows throughout provide plenty of natural lighting. This townhouse has WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED! Check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 GURNET COURT have any available units?
4718 GURNET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 GURNET COURT have?
Some of 4718 GURNET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 GURNET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4718 GURNET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 GURNET COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4718 GURNET COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4718 GURNET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4718 GURNET COURT offers parking.
Does 4718 GURNET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4718 GURNET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 GURNET COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4718 GURNET COURT has a pool.
Does 4718 GURNET COURT have accessible units?
No, 4718 GURNET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 GURNET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4718 GURNET COURT has units with dishwashers.
