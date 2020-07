Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Nice and quiet community features beautiful gardens, community pool, laundry facilities and plenty of parking space. This condo unit locates on the second floor. Also the unit has beautiful flooring through out and nice view of the pool and garden. The appliances, the vanity and the bathroom wall is brand new. It is super convenient to I-275, airport and international shopping mall. Please schedule and take a look, it won't last long.