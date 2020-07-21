4521 South Lois Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

See the Video Property Tour



Completely remolded - this is a 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Pool Home in South Tampa with Approx. 1,423 Sq. Ft. Open floor plan with living room / dining room combo. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the bathrooms. New wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances include a side by side refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom has two closets, one is a walk in. The master bath has large walk in shower and granite counter top. Extras include washer/dryer hook up, blinds and ceiling fans. Back yard recreation area with large screened lanai and private pool. Pool service is included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.