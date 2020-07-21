All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 16 2020

4521 South Lois Avenue

4521 South Lois Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4521 South Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Completely remolded - this is a 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Pool Home in South Tampa with Approx. 1,423 Sq. Ft. Open floor plan with living room / dining room combo. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the bathrooms. New wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances include a side by side refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom has two closets, one is a walk in. The master bath has large walk in shower and granite counter top. Extras include washer/dryer hook up, blinds and ceiling fans. Back yard recreation area with large screened lanai and private pool. Pool service is included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 South Lois Avenue have any available units?
4521 South Lois Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 South Lois Avenue have?
Some of 4521 South Lois Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 South Lois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4521 South Lois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 South Lois Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 South Lois Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4521 South Lois Avenue offer parking?
No, 4521 South Lois Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4521 South Lois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 South Lois Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 South Lois Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4521 South Lois Avenue has a pool.
Does 4521 South Lois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4521 South Lois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 South Lois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 South Lois Avenue has units with dishwashers.
