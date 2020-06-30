All apartments in Tampa
4519 S. Cameron Avenue
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

4519 S. Cameron Avenue

4519 South Cameron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4519 South Cameron Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Well Kept house in quiet nice neighborhood! - This won't last! Charming 3/1 house, complete with carport and storage room, has a sunroom with original, refinished hardwood floors throughout! Renovated kitchen includes eat-in breakfast nook, granite counter tops and stainless appliances with ice-maker and water dispenser in refrigerator. Updated bathroom also has granite countertop and new sink. Relax in a screened porch adjacent to the sunroom, just off the fully fenced in backyard! Very large shed in the backyard provides additional storage. Available immediately! Call Jan to schedule a viewing: 813-839-2138.

(RLNE4950611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 S. Cameron Avenue have any available units?
4519 S. Cameron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 S. Cameron Avenue have?
Some of 4519 S. Cameron Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 S. Cameron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4519 S. Cameron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 S. Cameron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4519 S. Cameron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4519 S. Cameron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4519 S. Cameron Avenue offers parking.
Does 4519 S. Cameron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 S. Cameron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 S. Cameron Avenue have a pool?
No, 4519 S. Cameron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4519 S. Cameron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4519 S. Cameron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 S. Cameron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4519 S. Cameron Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
