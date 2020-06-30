4519 S. Cameron Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Well Kept house in quiet nice neighborhood! - This won't last! Charming 3/1 house, complete with carport and storage room, has a sunroom with original, refinished hardwood floors throughout! Renovated kitchen includes eat-in breakfast nook, granite counter tops and stainless appliances with ice-maker and water dispenser in refrigerator. Updated bathroom also has granite countertop and new sink. Relax in a screened porch adjacent to the sunroom, just off the fully fenced in backyard! Very large shed in the backyard provides additional storage. Available immediately! Call Jan to schedule a viewing: 813-839-2138.



(RLNE4950611)