450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE

Amenities
Great opportunity to lease in one of the most sought after ownership buildings in all of Tampa Bay. This exquisite 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home features volume ceilings, hardwood flooring, a gourmet kitchen with level 5 finishes. This 2 story floor plan provides a wonderful flow for living as well as entertaining and has 2 balconies, one off of the living room and one located off of the master suite. This beautiful home is located on the amenity level of the building which features a heated infinity edge pool with cabanas, a pool attendant, state of the art fitness center, yoga classes, 2 large club rooms for private parties, a business center, manicure room, pedicure and massage room as well as a sauna. Another wonderful amenity included is valet parking as well as a 24 hour doorman and security.