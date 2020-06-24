450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse doorman gym parking pool garage sauna valet service yoga

Great opportunity to lease in one of the most sought after ownership buildings in all of Tampa Bay. This exquisite 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home features volume ceilings, hardwood flooring, a gourmet kitchen with level 5 finishes. This 2 story floor plan provides a wonderful flow for living as well as entertaining and has 2 balconies, one off of the living room and one located off of the master suite. This beautiful home is located on the amenity level of the building which features a heated infinity edge pool with cabanas, a pool attendant, state of the art fitness center, yoga classes, 2 large club rooms for private parties, a business center, manicure room, pedicure and massage room as well as a sauna. Another wonderful amenity included is valet parking as well as a 24 hour doorman and security.