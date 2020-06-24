All apartments in Tampa
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE

450 Knights Run Ave Ste 100 · No Longer Available
Location

450 Knights Run Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
valet service
yoga
Great opportunity to lease in one of the most sought after ownership buildings in all of Tampa Bay. This exquisite 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home features volume ceilings, hardwood flooring, a gourmet kitchen with level 5 finishes. This 2 story floor plan provides a wonderful flow for living as well as entertaining and has 2 balconies, one off of the living room and one located off of the master suite. This beautiful home is located on the amenity level of the building which features a heated infinity edge pool with cabanas, a pool attendant, state of the art fitness center, yoga classes, 2 large club rooms for private parties, a business center, manicure room, pedicure and massage room as well as a sauna. Another wonderful amenity included is valet parking as well as a 24 hour doorman and security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have any available units?
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have?
Some of 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
