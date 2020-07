Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning some paid utils microwave range refrigerator

Amazing deal on this wonderful 2/1 home, with Tile floors in the main areas of the home. The property has appliances included as well as central air and heat. The property has easy access to highways , bus lines and shopping, and it is very close to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. THIS IS A GREAT RENTAL HOME. All of the above plus WATER INCLUDED !! Call for an appointment!