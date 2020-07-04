4310 W VASCONIA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Please view this home's virtual tour -- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qiFtXUBCogf&mls=1 --

Wonderful space in this 2007 built pool home. Quality construction with huge Lanai and wonderful pool/spa with spillover and water feature. Perfect for entertaining or enjoying with the family. The entry of the home is stately with a wide staircase. The living room and dining room are off to the right side and connected. To the left is the extra large family room, which connects to Kitchen. Wonderful Kitchen with Islands and plenty of wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances including 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, wet bar with wine refrigerator, double pantries, hardwood floors throughout except 2 carpeted bedrooms. This home has great spaces at a great price.