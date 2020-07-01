4303 W Green St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

2/2 home on huge lot with bonus efficiency!! South Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This charming 1950's bungalow, has all the original characteristics of what we loved of this era! A huge/oversized corner lot, gorgeous cedar accent ceiling in the dining room and living room, a large front porch with lots of shade and privacy bushes, as well as a large carport and completely fenced in yard. The carport gives you direct access to both the main home and the bonus efficiency on the right side, which has been freshly painted and has brand new floors, as well as its own bathroom.



The main house, which has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, has been all freshly painted and has brand new flooring.



This home is listed below the average rent price for this wonderful area, it is located in the Carver City / Lincoln Gardens area. Close to south Tampa. Very close to International Plaza, and quick and easy access to 275, this home is the middle of it all!



Schedule your showing today!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1803750



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



