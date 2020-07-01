All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4303 W Green St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4303 W Green St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

4303 W Green St

4303 Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4303 Green Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2/2 home on huge lot with bonus efficiency!! South Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This charming 1950's bungalow, has all the original characteristics of what we loved of this era! A huge/oversized corner lot, gorgeous cedar accent ceiling in the dining room and living room, a large front porch with lots of shade and privacy bushes, as well as a large carport and completely fenced in yard. The carport gives you direct access to both the main home and the bonus efficiency on the right side, which has been freshly painted and has brand new floors, as well as its own bathroom.

The main house, which has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, has been all freshly painted and has brand new flooring.

This home is listed below the average rent price for this wonderful area, it is located in the Carver City / Lincoln Gardens area. Close to south Tampa. Very close to International Plaza, and quick and easy access to 275, this home is the middle of it all!

Schedule your showing today!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1803750

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5781751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 W Green St have any available units?
4303 W Green St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 W Green St have?
Some of 4303 W Green St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 W Green St currently offering any rent specials?
4303 W Green St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 W Green St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 W Green St is pet friendly.
Does 4303 W Green St offer parking?
Yes, 4303 W Green St offers parking.
Does 4303 W Green St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 W Green St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 W Green St have a pool?
No, 4303 W Green St does not have a pool.
Does 4303 W Green St have accessible units?
No, 4303 W Green St does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 W Green St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4303 W Green St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College