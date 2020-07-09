4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE

Amenities

Adorable Seminole Heights Rental. 3 bedroom 1 bath 1925 Bungalow updated with modern conveniences while keeping its old charm with original wood flooring, doors and fireplace. The living room with its wood burning fireplace leads into the formal dining room through french doors. The updated kitchen features wood cabinets, butcher block counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island/breakfast bar with 2 wooden stools. A stackable washer/dryer is also located in the kitchen. A large rear screen porch opens to a spacious fenced yard, great for cooking out and entertaining. The covered front porch is perfect for relaxing and enjoying our beautiful weather while sitting on the big red swing. Convenient to all Seminole Heights shops and restaurants!