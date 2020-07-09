All apartments in Tampa
4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE

4204 North Suwanee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4204 North Suwanee Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable Seminole Heights Rental. 3 bedroom 1 bath 1925 Bungalow updated with modern conveniences while keeping its old charm with original wood flooring, doors and fireplace. The living room with its wood burning fireplace leads into the formal dining room through french doors. The updated kitchen features wood cabinets, butcher block counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island/breakfast bar with 2 wooden stools. A stackable washer/dryer is also located in the kitchen. A large rear screen porch opens to a spacious fenced yard, great for cooking out and entertaining. The covered front porch is perfect for relaxing and enjoying our beautiful weather while sitting on the big red swing. Convenient to all Seminole Heights shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE have any available units?
4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE have?
Some of 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 N SUWANEE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

