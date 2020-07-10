All apartments in Tampa
4204 E 98TH AVENUE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

4204 E 98TH AVENUE

4204 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4204 98th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a charming, lush green lawn and an extended drive, while the backyard is complete with a deck and an in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and easy access to the backyard and the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today! Invitation Homes requires an additional $95 per month in addition to rent for pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 E 98TH AVENUE have any available units?
4204 E 98TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 E 98TH AVENUE have?
Some of 4204 E 98TH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 E 98TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4204 E 98TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 E 98TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4204 E 98TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4204 E 98TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4204 E 98TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4204 E 98TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 E 98TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 E 98TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4204 E 98TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4204 E 98TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4204 E 98TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 E 98TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 E 98TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

