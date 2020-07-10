4204 E 98TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a charming, lush green lawn and an extended drive, while the backyard is complete with a deck and an in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and easy access to the backyard and the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today! Invitation Homes requires an additional $95 per month in addition to rent for pool maintenance.