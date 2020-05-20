All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 420 The Place Ct A8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
420 The Place Ct A8
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

420 The Place Ct A8

420 The Place Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Davis Islands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

420 The Place Court, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
$200 SPECIAL! Davis Island location W/D too! 1 X 1 - Property Id: 161168

813-853-8218 to lock in a LIMITED special! $200 off, must move by 3/31

NO APPLICATION FEE
NO ADMIN FEE
$100 holding deposit due at application

https://www.theplaceatdavisislands.com/

At The Place at Davis Island Apartments, we have focused on what is important. Our unique one bedroom floor plan is perfect for you. We are pleased to offer standard amenities such as an all-electric kitchen, central air and heating, lovely vertical blinds, granite countertops, and a refrigerator.

The convenience continues outside of your home as well. We have great outdoor amenities to suit your particular style of living. Take advantage of our shimmering swimming pool, easy access to Davis Islands Village, on-call maintenance, the nearby dog beach, and the fun water taxi! The commitment we offer our residents is unparalleled, so come and see The Place at Davis Islands Apartments today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161168
Property Id 161168

(RLNE5656728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 The Place Ct A8 have any available units?
420 The Place Ct A8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 The Place Ct A8 have?
Some of 420 The Place Ct A8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 The Place Ct A8 currently offering any rent specials?
420 The Place Ct A8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 The Place Ct A8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 The Place Ct A8 is pet friendly.
Does 420 The Place Ct A8 offer parking?
No, 420 The Place Ct A8 does not offer parking.
Does 420 The Place Ct A8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 The Place Ct A8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 The Place Ct A8 have a pool?
Yes, 420 The Place Ct A8 has a pool.
Does 420 The Place Ct A8 have accessible units?
No, 420 The Place Ct A8 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 The Place Ct A8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 The Place Ct A8 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College