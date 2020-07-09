All apartments in Tampa
419 S OREGON AVENUE
419 S OREGON AVENUE

419 South Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

419 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new life in Hyde Park! Tampa`s no1 location, walking distance to all your favorite restaurants and shops, Bayshore Blvd, SOHO and only a 15 minute drive to the airport. This 3 story Spanish inspired townhome was originally part of the historic Seybold project back in 2005, dedicated to the historic preservation, rehabilitation and development of the Old Hyde Park. Pictures capture it perfectly. New updates throughout and to include, 2017 Trane AC, master bath remodel 2018, 1st floor reno 2018, brick feature wall
that runs between 1st and 2nd floor. This property is a must see!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S OREGON AVENUE have any available units?
419 S OREGON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 S OREGON AVENUE have?
Some of 419 S OREGON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 S OREGON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
419 S OREGON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S OREGON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 419 S OREGON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 419 S OREGON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 419 S OREGON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 419 S OREGON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 S OREGON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S OREGON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 419 S OREGON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 419 S OREGON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 419 S OREGON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S OREGON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 S OREGON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

