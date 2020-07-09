419 S OREGON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new life in Hyde Park! Tampa`s no1 location, walking distance to all your favorite restaurants and shops, Bayshore Blvd, SOHO and only a 15 minute drive to the airport. This 3 story Spanish inspired townhome was originally part of the historic Seybold project back in 2005, dedicated to the historic preservation, rehabilitation and development of the Old Hyde Park. Pictures capture it perfectly. New updates throughout and to include, 2017 Trane AC, master bath remodel 2018, 1st floor reno 2018, brick feature wall

that runs between 1st and 2nd floor. This property is a must see!!!!