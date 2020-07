Amenities

Nice and lovely waterfront Studio condo. Quite gated Community. Close to all amenities, close The Casino, Bush Gardens, Close to USF, Downtown and much more. Wake up to the Water view to the Hillsborough river. Community pool, Gym and much more. Call for your private showing. Renter Insurance Require. Also water is included in the rent.