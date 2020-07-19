4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE

Amenities

MOVE IN READY!!! Look at this Beautiful EFFICIENCY CONDO in the beautiful community of Waterside. Located on the Hillsborough River, this community has everything you need, its gorgeous nature views, fishing opportunities, Pool, Spa/Jacuzzi, Racquet Ball Courts, Gym, laundry in the community & more. THIS UNIT HAS BEEN RENOVATED. From Tile floors, Newer appliances, newer Fixtures, the community has 24 Hour security staffed. Close to USF campus, University of Tampa, Bush Gardens, I4 and I75. A must see to have quiet enjoyment living. Call for your private showing!!!!!