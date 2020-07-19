All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE

4131 Dolphin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Dolphin Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
range
refrigerator
MOVE IN READY!!! Look at this Beautiful EFFICIENCY CONDO in the beautiful community of Waterside. Located on the Hillsborough River, this community has everything you need, its gorgeous nature views, fishing opportunities, Pool, Spa/Jacuzzi, Racquet Ball Courts, Gym, laundry in the community & more. THIS UNIT HAS BEEN RENOVATED. From Tile floors, Newer appliances, newer Fixtures, the community has 24 Hour security staffed. Close to USF campus, University of Tampa, Bush Gardens, I4 and I75. A must see to have quiet enjoyment living. Call for your private showing!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE have any available units?
4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE have?
Some of 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
