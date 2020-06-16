411 W DE LEON STREET

Amenities

A contemporary 2+ BR / 3.5 BA town house just a few steps away from Bayshore Blvd. Walking distance to University of Tampa, Downtown and Old Hyde Park Village. The townhouse features 2-car garage & outdoor area which includes a private courtyard-entry to the front-door. Unique 3 story floor plan with a small bedroom/guestroom on the first floor, living, dining and kitchen on the 2nd floor and master suite, additional small bedroom and laundry on the 3rd floor. Interior features plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood and travertine marble floors (1st & 2nd floors), new paint, tall ceilings with crown molding, Kohler and Restoration Hardware fixtures, and much more. Take advantage of urban living at its’ best with a prime location minutes from shopping, restaurants, hospitals, nightlife, banking & much more! The home is also located within the desirable Plant School District! Pets are negotiable, but additional security deposit may be required. Utilities not included. HOA provides ground maintenance. First month, last month rent and security deposit due upon move-in.