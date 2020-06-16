All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:48 AM

411 W DE LEON STREET

411 West De Leon Street · (813) 254-4646
Location

411 West De Leon Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
A contemporary 2+ BR / 3.5 BA town house just a few steps away from Bayshore Blvd. Walking distance to University of Tampa, Downtown and Old Hyde Park Village. The townhouse features 2-car garage & outdoor area which includes a private courtyard-entry to the front-door. Unique 3 story floor plan with a small bedroom/guestroom on the first floor, living, dining and kitchen on the 2nd floor and master suite, additional small bedroom and laundry on the 3rd floor. Interior features plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood and travertine marble floors (1st & 2nd floors), new paint, tall ceilings with crown molding, Kohler and Restoration Hardware fixtures, and much more. Take advantage of urban living at its’ best with a prime location minutes from shopping, restaurants, hospitals, nightlife, banking & much more! The home is also located within the desirable Plant School District! Pets are negotiable, but additional security deposit may be required. Utilities not included. HOA provides ground maintenance. First month, last month rent and security deposit due upon move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W DE LEON STREET have any available units?
411 W DE LEON STREET has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 W DE LEON STREET have?
Some of 411 W DE LEON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 W DE LEON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 W DE LEON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W DE LEON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 W DE LEON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 411 W DE LEON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 411 W DE LEON STREET does offer parking.
Does 411 W DE LEON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 W DE LEON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W DE LEON STREET have a pool?
No, 411 W DE LEON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 411 W DE LEON STREET have accessible units?
No, 411 W DE LEON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W DE LEON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 W DE LEON STREET has units with dishwashers.
