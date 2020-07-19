4109 E 99th Ave

Amenities

This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with covered front porch and fenced yard is move in ready! You will love the open kitchen with NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW GAS STOVE, NEW WOOD-LOOK TILE FLOORS, all NEW WHITE CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and NEW SINK & PULL DOWN FAUCET. The sliding glass doors open from the eat-in kitchen to the FENCED BACKYARD with 2 sheds, large shade tree, and a WOOD DECK WALKWAY that winds past a KOI POND. The living room has beautiful WOOD FLOORING and opens to the kitchen & dining area. Great space for family gatherings and entertaining guests. Perfect SPLIT FLOORPLAN offers the master bedroom on one side with wood flooring and attached full bath with NEW WALK-IN TILED SHOWER and NEW TILE FLOORS. The additional 2 bedrooms, on the opposite side, have NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS and share a hall bath with a tub/shower combo. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM with washer/dryer hookup. This home has a NEW ROOF, NEW AC, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, plumbing and electrical upgrades, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, all NEW WINDOW BLINDS and has been PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. MOVE IN READY. Located just minutes from Busch Gardens & Adventure Island, MOSI, USF, the VA Hospital, so many great places to shop & dine! Will not last long. Call today!



Contact Penny Bradford for more information at 813-493-4333 or email at penny@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com