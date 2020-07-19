All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4109 E 99th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4109 E 99th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4109 E 99th Ave

4109 E 99th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4109 E 99th Ave, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with covered front porch and fenced yard is move in ready! You will love the open kitchen with NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW GAS STOVE, NEW WOOD-LOOK TILE FLOORS, all NEW WHITE CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and NEW SINK & PULL DOWN FAUCET. The sliding glass doors open from the eat-in kitchen to the FENCED BACKYARD with 2 sheds, large shade tree, and a WOOD DECK WALKWAY that winds past a KOI POND. The living room has beautiful WOOD FLOORING and opens to the kitchen & dining area. Great space for family gatherings and entertaining guests. Perfect SPLIT FLOORPLAN offers the master bedroom on one side with wood flooring and attached full bath with NEW WALK-IN TILED SHOWER and NEW TILE FLOORS. The additional 2 bedrooms, on the opposite side, have NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS and share a hall bath with a tub/shower combo. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM with washer/dryer hookup. This home has a NEW ROOF, NEW AC, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, plumbing and electrical upgrades, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, all NEW WINDOW BLINDS and has been PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. MOVE IN READY. Located just minutes from Busch Gardens & Adventure Island, MOSI, USF, the VA Hospital, so many great places to shop & dine! Will not last long. Call today!

Contact Penny Bradford for more information at 813-493-4333 or email at penny@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 E 99th Ave have any available units?
4109 E 99th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 E 99th Ave have?
Some of 4109 E 99th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 E 99th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4109 E 99th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 E 99th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 E 99th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4109 E 99th Ave offer parking?
No, 4109 E 99th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4109 E 99th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 E 99th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 E 99th Ave have a pool?
No, 4109 E 99th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4109 E 99th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4109 E 99th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 E 99th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 E 99th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College