4104 W Mango Ave

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed Home in Heart of South Tampa - Come see this updated 3 bedroom 1bath, South Tampa charmer! This home features a newly refinished kitchen, updated floor tile, windows, paint, ample living space, and PLENTY of storage space. This home also includes an oversized backyard with utility shed and covered outdoor eating space. In addition to a detached Utility and enclosed two vehicle carport. Contact us today as this home will not last!



Driving Directions: From S. Dale Mabry make a right on W. Mango Ave, home is on your left.



(RLNE5008981)