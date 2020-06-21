4102 North Thatcher Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1863300



Brand New House specially designed with your life style in mind-Millennials and families who want to downsize -a beautiful 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms house. Come tour this home today! This unit has 1600 square feet of space elegantly designed, has interior showcase designer finish, and a contemporary touch -Premium Stainless kitchen appliances, Quartz countertops, practical wooden kitchen cabinets, layout in modern glossy finish, with attached desk area and stylish lighting fixtures. The entire house has exclusive porcelain floors. This house also has Hurricane impact windows and sliding glass doors. Central air, freshly painted, and a washer and dryer in the unit. There is one attached garage and 3 concrete driveway parking space. Comfortable backyard with sprinkler system. Strategically located in the heart of Tampa and walking distance from HCC -Nursing College, and a 10 minutes drive to the International Mall ,Whole Food Store and Tampa International Airport. With access to an attached garage and fenced yard. Minutes away from US-92.



Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.



This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.