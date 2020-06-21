All apartments in Tampa
4102 North Thatcher Avenue
4102 North Thatcher Avenue

4102 North Thatcher Avenue · (813) 328-1898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4102 North Thatcher Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614
Drew Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,277

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Property Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1863300

Brand New House specially designed with your life style in mind-Millennials and families who want to downsize -a beautiful 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms house. Come tour this home today! This unit has 1600 square feet of space elegantly designed, has interior showcase designer finish, and a contemporary touch -Premium Stainless kitchen appliances, Quartz countertops, practical wooden kitchen cabinets, layout in modern glossy finish, with attached desk area and stylish lighting fixtures. The entire house has exclusive porcelain floors. This house also has Hurricane impact windows and sliding glass doors. Central air, freshly painted, and a washer and dryer in the unit. There is one attached garage and 3 concrete driveway parking space. Comfortable backyard with sprinkler system. Strategically located in the heart of Tampa and walking distance from HCC -Nursing College, and a 10 minutes drive to the International Mall ,Whole Food Store and Tampa International Airport. With access to an attached garage and fenced yard. Minutes away from US-92.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 North Thatcher Avenue have any available units?
4102 North Thatcher Avenue has a unit available for $2,277 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 North Thatcher Avenue have?
Some of 4102 North Thatcher Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 North Thatcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4102 North Thatcher Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 North Thatcher Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4102 North Thatcher Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4102 North Thatcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4102 North Thatcher Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4102 North Thatcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 North Thatcher Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 North Thatcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 4102 North Thatcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4102 North Thatcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4102 North Thatcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 North Thatcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 North Thatcher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
