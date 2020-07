Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom (additional bonus room could be used as a third bedroom), 2 bath home with one car garage near SoHo! Third room better used as an office, den, play area and more! Ample parking in addition to a 1 car attached garage. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Small fenced yard. Fantastic location near Howard/Armenia and Hyde Park. Washer/dryer included.