405 E 26th Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc4344a038 ---- NICELY REMODELED HOUSE plus an efficiency guest house available in Tampa now. NO CARPETS. Brand new tile throughout. Cleaned up with fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. In a great central Tampa location with a beautiful park crossed the street. That efficiency is perfect for a young adult or elder family member. Priced to rent quickly....contact us today for showing instructions. Price Sqft: $2 Deposit: $1,400 Parking: Off street, On street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit