Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

405 E 26th Ave

405 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 East 26th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc4344a038 ---- NICELY REMODELED HOUSE plus an efficiency guest house available in Tampa now. NO CARPETS. Brand new tile throughout. Cleaned up with fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. In a great central Tampa location with a beautiful park crossed the street. That efficiency is perfect for a young adult or elder family member. Priced to rent quickly....contact us today for showing instructions. Price Sqft: $2 Deposit: $1,400 Parking: Off street, On street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 E 26th Ave have any available units?
405 E 26th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 E 26th Ave have?
Some of 405 E 26th Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 E 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
405 E 26th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 E 26th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 E 26th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 405 E 26th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 405 E 26th Ave offers parking.
Does 405 E 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 E 26th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 E 26th Ave have a pool?
No, 405 E 26th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 405 E 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 405 E 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 405 E 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 E 26th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

