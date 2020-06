Amenities

AVAILABLE IN APRIL! SHORT TERM (FURNISHED) 2500$ a month.Ready to experience for a long term vacation, or are you on temporary assignment, building/renovating your home, or in a transition? Then this is the perfect South Tampa location for you. There is plenty of room in this fully furnished condo on Bayshore Blvd. The master bedroom features a queen bed and full bath. Bedroom 2 has a full bed . Guest bath in hallway. All utilities including high speed WiFi. Pack your bags and look no further!! Sorry Bayshore Towers is a pet free building. Minimum lease period is 30 days. Call to schedule your private showing.