4006 W SWANN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning and Elegant, This former Tamlin Mediterranean model, (think travertine, crown moldings, wainscoting, updated Maple cabinets, butler’s pantry, alarm system, 8’ entry doors, wainscoting, double crown moldings, gas, gas dryer, custom blinds) home was built in 2008 and features 4 beds with 3.5 baths and 3771 square feet of conditioned space, with total space being 4,896 sf. Recent remodel includes new upstairs laundry room with top-of-the-line washer & dryer, new downstairs mud room with pet shower, and new Samsung smart refrigerator. Paver circular drive, with an oversized garage, 8’ doors. The home has travertine tile floors and wood floors, new carpeting in all of the bedrooms along with ceiling fans throughout, the Master Bath has Dual Rain Heads, Her & His vanities, jetted tub, Hers & his closets, that are good size - plus a glamour closet make-up room! The kitchen has new Nest smart thermostats, upgraded cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances and opens to the family room. The backyard has a brand new vinyl fence, tree-house for the little-ones, and the whole yard just got new sod, and the home has two open patio porches in the rear of the property. Located in the desirable Plant School District, in the South Tampa community, this home on this oversized lot (75x135) is ready for immediate occupancy and certainly will not disappoint. Available for furnished or unfurnished rental ASAP.