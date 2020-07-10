All apartments in Tampa
4006 W SWANN AVENUE

4006 West Swann Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4006 West Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning and Elegant, This former Tamlin Mediterranean model, (think travertine, crown moldings, wainscoting, updated Maple cabinets, butler’s pantry, alarm system, 8’ entry doors, wainscoting, double crown moldings, gas, gas dryer, custom blinds) home was built in 2008 and features 4 beds with 3.5 baths and 3771 square feet of conditioned space, with total space being 4,896 sf. Recent remodel includes new upstairs laundry room with top-of-the-line washer & dryer, new downstairs mud room with pet shower, and new Samsung smart refrigerator. Paver circular drive, with an oversized garage, 8’ doors. The home has travertine tile floors and wood floors, new carpeting in all of the bedrooms along with ceiling fans throughout, the Master Bath has Dual Rain Heads, Her & His vanities, jetted tub, Hers & his closets, that are good size - plus a glamour closet make-up room! The kitchen has new Nest smart thermostats, upgraded cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances and opens to the family room. The backyard has a brand new vinyl fence, tree-house for the little-ones, and the whole yard just got new sod, and the home has two open patio porches in the rear of the property. Located in the desirable Plant School District, in the South Tampa community, this home on this oversized lot (75x135) is ready for immediate occupancy and certainly will not disappoint. Available for furnished or unfurnished rental ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 W SWANN AVENUE have any available units?
4006 W SWANN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 W SWANN AVENUE have?
Some of 4006 W SWANN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 W SWANN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4006 W SWANN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 W SWANN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 W SWANN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4006 W SWANN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4006 W SWANN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4006 W SWANN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 W SWANN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 W SWANN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4006 W SWANN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4006 W SWANN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4006 W SWANN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 W SWANN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 W SWANN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

