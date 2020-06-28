3919 W De Leon St

Amenities

Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Availble for Oct. 1, 2019 Lease. Absolutely Stunning Five Bedroom Four Bath Executive Home in the desirable South Tampa Swann Estates Neighborhood. The home boasts High Ceilings, Crown Moldings, Tray Ceilings, Laundry Room, and Mud Room with plenty of storage. A Home Office and Guest Suite in located on the 1st floor. This Exclusive home has a Large Open Floor plan to Welcome and Entertain Guests, Family and Friends. The Master Bedroom is the perfect retreat from the days stresses, and all Bedrooms have easy access to the many powder/bath area's. The Rear yard which is fenced provides plenty of privacy. The Front Drive and Walkway are paved Warmly Greeting your guests. Contact us today for a private viewing. References are Required.