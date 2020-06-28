All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

3919 W De Leon St

3919 West De Leon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3919 West De Leon Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Availble for Oct. 1, 2019 Lease. Absolutely Stunning Five Bedroom Four Bath Executive Home in the desirable South Tampa Swann Estates Neighborhood. The home boasts High Ceilings, Crown Moldings, Tray Ceilings, Laundry Room, and Mud Room with plenty of storage. A Home Office and Guest Suite in located on the 1st floor. This Exclusive home has a Large Open Floor plan to Welcome and Entertain Guests, Family and Friends. The Master Bedroom is the perfect retreat from the days stresses, and all Bedrooms have easy access to the many powder/bath area's. The Rear yard which is fenced provides plenty of privacy. The Front Drive and Walkway are paved Warmly Greeting your guests. Contact us today for a private viewing. References are Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 W De Leon St have any available units?
3919 W De Leon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 W De Leon St have?
Some of 3919 W De Leon St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 W De Leon St currently offering any rent specials?
3919 W De Leon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 W De Leon St pet-friendly?
No, 3919 W De Leon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3919 W De Leon St offer parking?
Yes, 3919 W De Leon St offers parking.
Does 3919 W De Leon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 W De Leon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 W De Leon St have a pool?
No, 3919 W De Leon St does not have a pool.
Does 3919 W De Leon St have accessible units?
No, 3919 W De Leon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 W De Leon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3919 W De Leon St has units with dishwashers.
