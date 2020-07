Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

South Tampa Bungalow! - Cozy South Tampa 1940's Bungalow with 2 large bedrooms 11x14 and 11x12. Open Floor plan with wood floors throughout. Yesteryear charm with today's modern conveniences. Kitchen opens to large rear party deck for entertaining. Detached garage great for storage.Tranquil fenced yard with butterfly gardens and paths. Great location for schools, shopping, and easy access to all South Tampa areas. Don't miss out on this hidden gem. Available September 1st.



(RLNE3414637)