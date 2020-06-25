3912 W STATE STREET

Amenities

BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! Completely remodeled central to downtown Tampa restaurants, shopping and brilliant Tampa entertainment and nightlife. This is a must see home in the sought after school district for Grady Elementary, Colman Middle, and Plant High School. The main home is 2 bedroom 1 bathroom and boasts seamless flooring throughout. Floor to ceiling shower tiles with beautiful finishings and built ins for convenience. The spacious kitchen has granite that perfectly compliments the dark cabinets. The 1/1 mother in law sweet is perfect for keeping your loved ones close. This secondary property is also completely renovated with granite counters and tile floors through out. You do not want to miss this! Ready to be your new home June 1st! Call or text Jessica for showings 929-234-0557