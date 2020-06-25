All apartments in Tampa
3912 W STATE STREET

3912 W State St · No Longer Available
Location

3912 W State St, Tampa, FL 33609
North Bon Air

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! Completely remodeled central to downtown Tampa restaurants, shopping and brilliant Tampa entertainment and nightlife. This is a must see home in the sought after school district for Grady Elementary, Colman Middle, and Plant High School. The main home is 2 bedroom 1 bathroom and boasts seamless flooring throughout. Floor to ceiling shower tiles with beautiful finishings and built ins for convenience. The spacious kitchen has granite that perfectly compliments the dark cabinets. The 1/1 mother in law sweet is perfect for keeping your loved ones close. This secondary property is also completely renovated with granite counters and tile floors through out. You do not want to miss this! Ready to be your new home June 1st! Call or text Jessica for showings 929-234-0557

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 W STATE STREET have any available units?
3912 W STATE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 W STATE STREET have?
Some of 3912 W STATE STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 W STATE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3912 W STATE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 W STATE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3912 W STATE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3912 W STATE STREET offer parking?
No, 3912 W STATE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3912 W STATE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 W STATE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 W STATE STREET have a pool?
No, 3912 W STATE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3912 W STATE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3912 W STATE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 W STATE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 W STATE STREET has units with dishwashers.
