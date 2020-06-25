3911 West Pearl Avenue

Amenities
Motivated Seller! Beautifully Updated And Maintained 3 Bedroom/1 Bath South Tampa Home Is Move In Ready. It Is Located On A Large Lot With Carport And Pavers On Front, Side, And Back Patio. Wonderful Open Floor Plan With Stunning Travertine Floors Throughout And New Carpet In Bedrooms. Kitchen Has Kraftmaid Solid Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters With Stainless Steel Appliances. Eat In Kitchen Area With Bar Seating. This Home Has Been Recently Remodeled With Lots Of Amenities. Amenities Include: Covered Parking In Paved Driveway With Additional Parking Across Front Of Property. Irrigation System With Separate City Irrigation Meter. Inside Laundry Facility With Plenty Of Storage Space. Cable Ready Central A/c. Large Lot With Room For Future Expansion. Don't Miss This Opportunity In A Great Location Close To All Of What South Tampa Has To Offer!
Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.