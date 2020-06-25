All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3911 West Pearl Avenue

3911 West Pearl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3911 West Pearl Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Motivated Seller! Beautifully Updated And Maintained 3 Bedroom/1 Bath South Tampa Home Is Move In Ready. It Is Located On A Large Lot With Carport And Pavers On Front, Side, And Back Patio. Wonderful Open Floor Plan With Stunning Travertine Floors Throughout And New Carpet In Bedrooms. Kitchen Has Kraftmaid Solid Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters With Stainless Steel Appliances. Eat In Kitchen Area With Bar Seating. This Home Has Been Recently Remodeled With Lots Of Amenities. Amenities Include: Covered Parking In Paved Driveway With Additional Parking Across Front Of Property. Irrigation System With Separate City Irrigation Meter. Inside Laundry Facility With Plenty Of Storage Space. Cable Ready Central A/c. Large Lot With Room For Future Expansion. Don't Miss This Opportunity In A Great Location Close To All Of What South Tampa Has To Offer!

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 West Pearl Avenue have any available units?
3911 West Pearl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 West Pearl Avenue have?
Some of 3911 West Pearl Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 West Pearl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3911 West Pearl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 West Pearl Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 West Pearl Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3911 West Pearl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3911 West Pearl Avenue offers parking.
Does 3911 West Pearl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 West Pearl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 West Pearl Avenue have a pool?
No, 3911 West Pearl Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3911 West Pearl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3911 West Pearl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 West Pearl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 West Pearl Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
