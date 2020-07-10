All apartments in Tampa
3909 W Cleveland St 224
3909 W Cleveland St 224

3909 West Cleveland Street · (978) 406-7039
Location

3909 West Cleveland Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 224 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
DON'T MISS OUT IN THIS LOCATION AT THIS PRICE!! - Property Id: 320500

Amazing south Tampa property with pool and spa, workout center, outdoor patios with fire pits. Beautifully remodeled units with tile and granite counters and inside laundry. Unbeatable location just south of Kennedy in the heart of South Tampa, close to all the shopping, dining, night life and top school districts.

Elementary School: Grady-HB
Middle School: Coleman-HB
High School: Plant-HB
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3909-w-cleveland-st-tampa-fl-unit-224/320500
Property Id 320500

(RLNE5948946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

