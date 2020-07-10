3909 W Cleveland St 224

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym pool hot tub

DON'T MISS OUT IN THIS LOCATION AT THIS PRICE!! - Property Id: 320500



Amazing south Tampa property with pool and spa, workout center, outdoor patios with fire pits. Beautifully remodeled units with tile and granite counters and inside laundry. Unbeatable location just south of Kennedy in the heart of South Tampa, close to all the shopping, dining, night life and top school districts.



Elementary School: Grady-HB

Middle School: Coleman-HB

High School: Plant-HB

