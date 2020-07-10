3909 W Cleveland St 224

Amenities
DON'T MISS OUT IN THIS LOCATION AT THIS PRICE!! - Property Id: 320500
Amazing south Tampa property with pool and spa, workout center, outdoor patios with fire pits. Beautifully remodeled units with tile and granite counters and inside laundry. Unbeatable location just south of Kennedy in the heart of South Tampa, close to all the shopping, dining, night life and top school districts.
Elementary School: Grady-HB
Middle School: Coleman-HB
High School: Plant-HB
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3909-w-cleveland-st-tampa-fl-unit-224/320500
Property Id 320500
(RLNE5948946)