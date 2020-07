Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

You will love the location of this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home, just blocks off Dale Mabry where you will find all of the restaurants, shopping and entertainment you could want.



The home features ceramic tile, neutral paint through out, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Home features new A/C unit and updated plumbing.



It also offers a long driveway, carport, and a fenced in yard! This home is a steal at only $1,500, call or email to see it.