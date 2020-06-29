3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location!! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with bonus room is IMMACUALATE and move in ready! The chef in your family will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tons of solid wood cabinets. Extra-large 12’ X 24’ bonus room is perfect for a family room or large home office. Bonus room leads out to spacious fenced in yard with covered patio featuring ceiling fan and LED lighting - awesome for entertaining! Main bath has over sized 7' X 4' walk in shower with dual shower heads, bench seat and pebble flooring. This home has been owner-occupied and therefore very well maintained. Home has new paint inside and out, new roof, new windows and wood flooring in living and dining areas. There is tile in baths, bonus room and kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. 1.5 car garage has washer dryer hookup (owner may provide new washer and dryer) and plenty of shelving for storage with room leftover for your car. Perfect location in the Plant High School district, super convenient shopping and just minutes from Downtown Tampa, Westshore District, SOHO, Hyde Park and Bayshore. Lawn service and pest control included. $50 per adult credit/background check. Call or text today for your appointment to view!