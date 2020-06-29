All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET

3819 West San Nicholas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3819 West San Nicholas Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location!! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with bonus room is IMMACUALATE and move in ready! The chef in your family will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tons of solid wood cabinets. Extra-large 12’ X 24’ bonus room is perfect for a family room or large home office. Bonus room leads out to spacious fenced in yard with covered patio featuring ceiling fan and LED lighting - awesome for entertaining! Main bath has over sized 7' X 4' walk in shower with dual shower heads, bench seat and pebble flooring. This home has been owner-occupied and therefore very well maintained. Home has new paint inside and out, new roof, new windows and wood flooring in living and dining areas. There is tile in baths, bonus room and kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. 1.5 car garage has washer dryer hookup (owner may provide new washer and dryer) and plenty of shelving for storage with room leftover for your car. Perfect location in the Plant High School district, super convenient shopping and just minutes from Downtown Tampa, Westshore District, SOHO, Hyde Park and Bayshore. Lawn service and pest control included. $50 per adult credit/background check. Call or text today for your appointment to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have any available units?
3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have?
Some of 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET offers parking.
Does 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have a pool?
No, 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET has units with dishwashers.
