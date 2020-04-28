3812 N OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Updated and upgraded South Tampa 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for lease. This freshly painted second floor condominium features gorgeous wood floors throughout the living areas and tile in the wet areas. The split bedroom plan includes master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The second bedroom is located adjacent to the full second bath with subway tiles and newer fixtures. The light and bright kitchen includes stone counters, subway tile back splash and convenient pass through to the combination living/dining area. Ample storage throughout and includes a stackable washer/dryer. A screened patio is located off the living room and looks out over the community pool. Condominium amenities include community pool and spa, club room, dock and pond, and grilling areas. The unit includes one assigned parking space with ample guest/secondary parking available. Lease fee includes water/trash and basic cable. Association approval is required (including application and background check for all adult residents). The unit is offered unfurnished or partially furnished to accommodate tenant needs.