Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

3812 N OAK DRIVE

3812 North Oak Drive · (813) 335-5241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3812 North Oak Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit M32 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Updated and upgraded South Tampa 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for lease. This freshly painted second floor condominium features gorgeous wood floors throughout the living areas and tile in the wet areas. The split bedroom plan includes master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The second bedroom is located adjacent to the full second bath with subway tiles and newer fixtures. The light and bright kitchen includes stone counters, subway tile back splash and convenient pass through to the combination living/dining area. Ample storage throughout and includes a stackable washer/dryer. A screened patio is located off the living room and looks out over the community pool. Condominium amenities include community pool and spa, club room, dock and pond, and grilling areas. The unit includes one assigned parking space with ample guest/secondary parking available. Lease fee includes water/trash and basic cable. Association approval is required (including application and background check for all adult residents). The unit is offered unfurnished or partially furnished to accommodate tenant needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 N OAK DRIVE have any available units?
3812 N OAK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 N OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 3812 N OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 N OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3812 N OAK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 N OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3812 N OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3812 N OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3812 N OAK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3812 N OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 N OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 N OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3812 N OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3812 N OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3812 N OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 N OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 N OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
