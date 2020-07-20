3803 W CLEVELAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new David Weekley town home, centrally located in South Tampa location. Small 5 home community, all end units, all with private fenced in back outdoor space. Grady, Coleman and Plant School Districts!! As you enter the foyer you have a welcoming view of the private backyard with your own pavered lanai and artificial grass. The first floor has a bedroom and full bath with shower. As you go up to the second floor, you will have your main living space with crisp white kitchen cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances including a gas range and refrigerator! The kitchen overlooks the dinning and family room. Very light and bright open space, with the warm wood floors and rustic pendant lighting. All the windows will have wooden shutters. There’s a huge pantry and a powder bath. On the third floor, you will have the master bedroom suite with not one but two walk in closets double sinks! Frameless shower door encloses the shower with beautiful gray wall tile to the ceiling! An additional bedroom with it's own bath is at the other end of the home to allow for privacy and has en suite bathroom with a tub. This home has a zoned AC allowing for each floor to have it's own thermostat! Gas tankless water heater and impact glass windows are just some of the upgrades not found in other town homes. Owner is redoing all the closets to California style and putting wooden shutters on all the windows!! There will be water softner and monitored security system installed. Make this your home!!!