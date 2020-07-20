All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3803 W CLEVELAND STREET
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

3803 W CLEVELAND STREET

3803 W Cleveland St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3803 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new David Weekley town home, centrally located in South Tampa location. Small 5 home community, all end units, all with private fenced in back outdoor space. Grady, Coleman and Plant School Districts!! As you enter the foyer you have a welcoming view of the private backyard with your own pavered lanai and artificial grass. The first floor has a bedroom and full bath with shower. As you go up to the second floor, you will have your main living space with crisp white kitchen cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances including a gas range and refrigerator! The kitchen overlooks the dinning and family room. Very light and bright open space, with the warm wood floors and rustic pendant lighting. All the windows will have wooden shutters. There’s a huge pantry and a powder bath. On the third floor, you will have the master bedroom suite with not one but two walk in closets double sinks! Frameless shower door encloses the shower with beautiful gray wall tile to the ceiling! An additional bedroom with it's own bath is at the other end of the home to allow for privacy and has en suite bathroom with a tub. This home has a zoned AC allowing for each floor to have it's own thermostat! Gas tankless water heater and impact glass windows are just some of the upgrades not found in other town homes. Owner is redoing all the closets to California style and putting wooden shutters on all the windows!! There will be water softner and monitored security system installed. Make this your home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
3803 W CLEVELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET have?
Some of 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3803 W CLEVELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET offers parking.
Does 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
No, 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 W CLEVELAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College