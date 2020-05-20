All apartments in Tampa
3611 S WAVERLY PLACE
3611 S WAVERLY PLACE

3611 Waverly Place
Location

3611 Waverly Place, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly built, beautiful house for rent in South Tampa. 2 stories, hardwood floors, four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, den, office, balcony upstairs, front and back porches, 2 car garage, beautiful kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including gas range and wine cooler. Available June 1, 2020. The property is one block off Bayshore, close to YMCA, Starbucks, and very close to Hyde Park, Soho, and downtown. Just minutes away from Gandy Bridge, MacDill AFB, St. Petersburg, Crosstown Expy, and major highways. The schools are Roosevelt Elementary, Coleman Middle School, and Plant High School. $5,100.00 per month base rent. Pets OK with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE have any available units?
3611 S WAVERLY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE have?
Some of 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3611 S WAVERLY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE offers parking.
Does 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE have a pool?
No, 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 S WAVERLY PLACE has units with dishwashers.

