3611 S WAVERLY PLACE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly built, beautiful house for rent in South Tampa. 2 stories, hardwood floors, four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, den, office, balcony upstairs, front and back porches, 2 car garage, beautiful kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including gas range and wine cooler. Available June 1, 2020. The property is one block off Bayshore, close to YMCA, Starbucks, and very close to Hyde Park, Soho, and downtown. Just minutes away from Gandy Bridge, MacDill AFB, St. Petersburg, Crosstown Expy, and major highways. The schools are Roosevelt Elementary, Coleman Middle School, and Plant High School. $5,100.00 per month base rent. Pets OK with deposit.