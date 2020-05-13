All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3610 West Leila Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3610 West Leila Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:56 PM

3610 West Leila Avenue

3610 West Leila Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3610 West Leila Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.
We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more informaiton (813)386-6478, ext. 5
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 West Leila Avenue have any available units?
3610 West Leila Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3610 West Leila Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3610 West Leila Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 West Leila Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 West Leila Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3610 West Leila Avenue offer parking?
No, 3610 West Leila Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3610 West Leila Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 West Leila Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 West Leila Avenue have a pool?
No, 3610 West Leila Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3610 West Leila Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3610 West Leila Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 West Leila Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 West Leila Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 West Leila Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 West Leila Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College