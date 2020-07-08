3602 S OMAR AVENUE

Amenities

Brand New Construction in Plant HS District! What a great opportunity to live in one of the best school districts in all of Tampa Bay! This beautiful home is conveniently located in Bel Mar Shores, West of Westshore Blvd! Not only does it offer the Best Schools, but it is also located near Amazing Shopping, endless restaurants and is a quick 10 minutes to Tampa International Airport. The best part is you don't have to settle solely for location. With this property you get the best of both worlds with this Absolutely Magnificent Home! Featuring a large floor plan, built w/ 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Expansive Loft and an over-sized 3 Car Garage! No stone was left unturned with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops and upgraded tile. The Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen is open to the main home and is perfect for entertaining, well equipped and ideal for epicurean of the home, complete with a double oven! The Master Bedroom is a perfect retreat! The upstairs en suite includes a spa-like master bath with separate his and hers vanities and connecting walk-in master closet. Also equipped for hurricane shutters and room for a pool. This home has it all.