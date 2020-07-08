All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3602 S OMAR AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3602 S OMAR AVENUE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:21 AM

3602 S OMAR AVENUE

3602 South Omar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3602 South Omar Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
South Westshore

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Brand New Construction in Plant HS District! What a great opportunity to live in one of the best school districts in all of Tampa Bay! This beautiful home is conveniently located in Bel Mar Shores, West of Westshore Blvd! Not only does it offer the Best Schools, but it is also located near Amazing Shopping, endless restaurants and is a quick 10 minutes to Tampa International Airport. The best part is you don't have to settle solely for location. With this property you get the best of both worlds with this Absolutely Magnificent Home! Featuring a large floor plan, built w/ 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Expansive Loft and an over-sized 3 Car Garage! No stone was left unturned with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops and upgraded tile. The Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen is open to the main home and is perfect for entertaining, well equipped and ideal for epicurean of the home, complete with a double oven! The Master Bedroom is a perfect retreat! The upstairs en suite includes a spa-like master bath with separate his and hers vanities and connecting walk-in master closet. Also equipped for hurricane shutters and room for a pool. This home has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 S OMAR AVENUE have any available units?
3602 S OMAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 S OMAR AVENUE have?
Some of 3602 S OMAR AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 S OMAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3602 S OMAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 S OMAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3602 S OMAR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3602 S OMAR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3602 S OMAR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3602 S OMAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 S OMAR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 S OMAR AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3602 S OMAR AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3602 S OMAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3602 S OMAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 S OMAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 S OMAR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College