3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3BD/2BA Bungalow - Fully remodeled 3BR/2BA bungalow available for immediate move-in. Ideally situated near I-4 and Ybor City, close to shopping and conveniences. The bright, open floor plan and generously sized rooms welcome you in. The full remodel includes new flooring, paint, fixtures, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more.This great property will go fast, contact us today!



Terms:

-$1,300.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1,300.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Washer and Dryer connection

-Cooling System: Central Air

-1,200 Square Feet



Utilities NOT Included in Rent



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 813-252-5112



