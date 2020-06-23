All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way

3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3BD/2BA Bungalow - Fully remodeled 3BR/2BA bungalow available for immediate move-in. Ideally situated near I-4 and Ybor City, close to shopping and conveniences. The bright, open floor plan and generously sized rooms welcome you in. The full remodel includes new flooring, paint, fixtures, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more.This great property will go fast, contact us today!

Terms:
-$1,300.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,300.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Washer and Dryer connection
-Cooling System: Central Air
-1,200 Square Feet

Utilities NOT Included in Rent

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 813-252-5112

(RLNE4691398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have any available units?
3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have?
Some of 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way is pet friendly.
Does 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way offer parking?
No, 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have a pool?
No, 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have accessible units?
No, 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
