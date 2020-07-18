3507 W SAN PEDRO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Stunning South Tampa Home! Nestled in a neighborhood that is walking distance to elementary school and plant high school. This over sized home is surrounded by natural Florida vegetation and easy to maintain for a busy family, yet spacious enough for entertaining. Inside the home you will be delighted by this homes over sized rooms with a living room, dining room combo. Love to cook? The kitchen is gloriously laid out to bring out your inner chef, with an abundant amount of granite top counter space and natural cherry cabinets! Upstairs you will be welcomed with very spacious bedrooms that can easily hold larger furniture.