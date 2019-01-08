All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 31 2020 at 3:14 PM

3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

3507 Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Turn key living in this furnished condo located in the heart of south Tampa and sitting along beautiful Bayshore Blvd. Located on the 5th floor, you have full open bay views and downtown Tampa. Easy access to Hyde Park Village, MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, and the downtown area. The Alagon is a full amenities building, pool, gym, and concierge services, just to name a few. Two enclosed secure parking spaces, steps from the elevators. The residence offers 3 spacious bedrooms all with ensuites. Multiple large terraces to sit and watch sunrise or sunset. Partial furnished and ready for occupancy. Call for a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
