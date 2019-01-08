3507 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool

Turn key living in this furnished condo located in the heart of south Tampa and sitting along beautiful Bayshore Blvd. Located on the 5th floor, you have full open bay views and downtown Tampa. Easy access to Hyde Park Village, MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, and the downtown area. The Alagon is a full amenities building, pool, gym, and concierge services, just to name a few. Two enclosed secure parking spaces, steps from the elevators. The residence offers 3 spacious bedrooms all with ensuites. Multiple large terraces to sit and watch sunrise or sunset. Partial furnished and ready for occupancy. Call for a tour today.