Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordable 3/1 Block home with Car port on a large fenced lot. Completely updated with New Cabinets and appliance, Granit counter tops, wide plank wood look tile thru out.Close to everything. A half mile to Tampa's latest Urban Development "Midtown". This home will be move in ready to live in or Buy and hold as a long term investment. Don't misout. this home is move in ready and will not last.