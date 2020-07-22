All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3416 W Chestnut St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3416 W Chestnut St
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:37 AM

3416 W Chestnut St

3416 West Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
MacFarlane Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3416 West Chestnut Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. This is simple living cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in West Tampa. Ceramic tile throughout neutral colors. Electric, Water, lawn care included in the rent. Property has 1 other apartment and the house for rent apart from this property and not included with this property. Close to all Major shopping, bus line, Hospitals, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium, Downtown, Ybor City, Beaches. Do not disturb or knock on the tenants door in main house or back of property. Apartment 1 is the Red Door front of house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 W Chestnut St have any available units?
3416 W Chestnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3416 W Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
3416 W Chestnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 W Chestnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 W Chestnut St is pet friendly.
Does 3416 W Chestnut St offer parking?
No, 3416 W Chestnut St does not offer parking.
Does 3416 W Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 W Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 W Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 3416 W Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 3416 W Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 3416 W Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 W Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 W Chestnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 W Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 W Chestnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Cortland Westshore
6207 S. West Shore Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33616
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College