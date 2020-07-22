3416 W Chestnut St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. This is simple living cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in West Tampa. Ceramic tile throughout neutral colors. Electric, Water, lawn care included in the rent. Property has 1 other apartment and the house for rent apart from this property and not included with this property. Close to all Major shopping, bus line, Hospitals, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium, Downtown, Ybor City, Beaches. Do not disturb or knock on the tenants door in main house or back of property. Apartment 1 is the Red Door front of house.