All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3415 W CHEROKEE AVE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:40 PM

3415 W CHEROKEE AVE

3415 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3415 Cherokee Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You will love this 3 bedroom 1 bath home located just south of Gandy. Upon entering the home you will notice that it is remodeled from top to bottom. The living room is spacious and cozy. The kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and shaker cabinets with separate dining area. All 3 bedrooms are a good size as well. Tile floors and fresh paint throughout the entire home. Newer roof, air conditioner, and exterior paint. Covered parking under carport for one car, plus driveway parking. Home also features a large backyard. Minutes from Bayshore, Gandy Bridge, Downtown, MacDill AFB, Elementary and Middle schools. Schedule your showing now as this property will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE have any available units?
3415 W CHEROKEE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE have?
Some of 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3415 W CHEROKEE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE offers parking.
Does 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE have a pool?
No, 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE have accessible units?
No, 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3415 W CHEROKEE AVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College