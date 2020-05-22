3415 W CHEROKEE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

You will love this 3 bedroom 1 bath home located just south of Gandy. Upon entering the home you will notice that it is remodeled from top to bottom. The living room is spacious and cozy. The kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and shaker cabinets with separate dining area. All 3 bedrooms are a good size as well. Tile floors and fresh paint throughout the entire home. Newer roof, air conditioner, and exterior paint. Covered parking under carport for one car, plus driveway parking. Home also features a large backyard. Minutes from Bayshore, Gandy Bridge, Downtown, MacDill AFB, Elementary and Middle schools. Schedule your showing now as this property will not last!