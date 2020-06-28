All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3412 E 21st Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:17 PM

3412 E 21st Avenue

3412 East 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3412 East 21st Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/2 rental in E. Tampa - Great 3.2 in a working neighborhood of East Tampa. Perfect for working families and those looking for a short commute to Tampa. Requirements: 3x income. Call today to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5126340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 E 21st Avenue have any available units?
3412 E 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3412 E 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3412 E 21st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 E 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 E 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3412 E 21st Avenue offer parking?
No, 3412 E 21st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3412 E 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 E 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 E 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 3412 E 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3412 E 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3412 E 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 E 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 E 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 E 21st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 E 21st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
