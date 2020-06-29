3411 E. Lambright Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom in Tampa available now - Well maintained 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom House, Washer and Dryer Connections. Fresh paint, new kitchens, and appliances.



Terms:

-$1,150.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1,150

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-Washer and Dryer Hookup

-1285 Square Feet



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



Virtual Tour Video: https://youtu.be/hERgHlt04iA



For additional information please call 813-252-5112



(RLNE4627398)