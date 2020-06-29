All apartments in Tampa
3411 E. Lambright Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3411 E. Lambright Street

3411 East Lambright Street · No Longer Available
Location

3411 East Lambright Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Woodland Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom in Tampa available now - Well maintained 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom House, Washer and Dryer Connections. Fresh paint, new kitchens, and appliances.

Terms:
-$1,150.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,150
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-1285 Square Feet

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

Virtual Tour Video: https://youtu.be/hERgHlt04iA

For additional information please call 813-252-5112

(RLNE4627398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 E. Lambright Street have any available units?
3411 E. Lambright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 E. Lambright Street have?
Some of 3411 E. Lambright Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 E. Lambright Street currently offering any rent specials?
3411 E. Lambright Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 E. Lambright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 E. Lambright Street is pet friendly.
Does 3411 E. Lambright Street offer parking?
No, 3411 E. Lambright Street does not offer parking.
Does 3411 E. Lambright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 E. Lambright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 E. Lambright Street have a pool?
No, 3411 E. Lambright Street does not have a pool.
Does 3411 E. Lambright Street have accessible units?
No, 3411 E. Lambright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 E. Lambright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 E. Lambright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
