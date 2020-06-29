3411 E. Lambright Street

Amenities
Well maintained 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom in Tampa available now - Well maintained 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom House, Washer and Dryer Connections. Fresh paint, new kitchens, and appliances.
Terms:
-$1,150.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,150
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-1285 Square Feet
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
Virtual Tour Video: https://youtu.be/hERgHlt04iA
For additional information please call 813-252-5112
(RLNE4627398)