All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3409 N 48th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3409 N 48th St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3409 N 48th St

3409 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3409 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/230344709f ---- SEE IT TODAY and move in right away. Fantastic location, this Highland Pines home is conveniently located minutes to I-4, the state fair grounds, Hard Rock casino, and only a few minutes commute to Ybor City and downtown Tampa . This three bedroom home recently received a fresh coat of paint and a number of additional touches making it a must visit. A spacious addition was added recently making an extra spacious family room. Washer/dryer hook-ups indoors. Contact us right now for complete instructions. Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,100 Parking: Carport, Off street, On street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 N 48th St have any available units?
3409 N 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3409 N 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
3409 N 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 N 48th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 N 48th St is pet friendly.
Does 3409 N 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 3409 N 48th St offers parking.
Does 3409 N 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 N 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 N 48th St have a pool?
No, 3409 N 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 3409 N 48th St have accessible units?
No, 3409 N 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 N 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 N 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 N 48th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 N 48th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College