3409 N 48th St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/230344709f ---- SEE IT TODAY and move in right away. Fantastic location, this Highland Pines home is conveniently located minutes to I-4, the state fair grounds, Hard Rock casino, and only a few minutes commute to Ybor City and downtown Tampa . This three bedroom home recently received a fresh coat of paint and a number of additional touches making it a must visit. A spacious addition was added recently making an extra spacious family room. Washer/dryer hook-ups indoors. Contact us right now for complete instructions. Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,100 Parking: Carport, Off street, On street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit