Tampa, FL
3405 W SWANN AVENUE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:47 AM

3405 W SWANN AVENUE

3405 West Swann Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3405 West Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
3405 Swann Urban Townhome, 3 bed/3.5 bath located in the heart of South Tampa! This tri-level home boasts an open main living space on the second floor, with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living and dining room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an island with breakfast bar and large pantry area. The first floor of this home offers your garage entrance, and a secluded guest bedroom and bathroom or office space. The master and 2nd bedroom are located on the third floor. Spa-like master bathroom includes dual vanities, huge Jacuzzi tub and stand alone shower. The layout of this home offers plenty of privacy. Location is everything, minutes from SOHO District, Hyde Park Village and Palma Ceia. Conveniently located to major highways, making commuting a breeze. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 W SWANN AVENUE have any available units?
3405 W SWANN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 W SWANN AVENUE have?
Some of 3405 W SWANN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 W SWANN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3405 W SWANN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 W SWANN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3405 W SWANN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3405 W SWANN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3405 W SWANN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3405 W SWANN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 W SWANN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 W SWANN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3405 W SWANN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3405 W SWANN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3405 W SWANN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 W SWANN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 W SWANN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
