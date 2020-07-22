3405 W SWANN AVENUE

Amenities

3405 Swann Urban Townhome, 3 bed/3.5 bath located in the heart of South Tampa! This tri-level home boasts an open main living space on the second floor, with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living and dining room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an island with breakfast bar and large pantry area. The first floor of this home offers your garage entrance, and a secluded guest bedroom and bathroom or office space. The master and 2nd bedroom are located on the third floor. Spa-like master bathroom includes dual vanities, huge Jacuzzi tub and stand alone shower. The layout of this home offers plenty of privacy. Location is everything, minutes from SOHO District, Hyde Park Village and Palma Ceia. Conveniently located to major highways, making commuting a breeze. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping!